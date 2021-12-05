90th birthday for Nell Usiak Maha

NEW BERN, North Carolina — Nell Usiak Maha celebrated her 90th birthday with visits from her children.

Nell was born on Oct. 29, 1931 in Abilene, TX. She married Daniel K. Usiak on Jan. 25, 1954 in Dallas, TX. He passed away on Oct. 6, 1982. She married Arthur Maha on Sept. 29, 1991. He passed away on Sept. 26, 2000.

Nell is the mother of Daniel Usiak (Teri), Colorado Springs, CO; David Usiak, Bloomington; Andrea Usiak (Douglas Stearn), Rockville, MD; and Les Usiak (Jill), Normal. She also has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Nell was the manager of Kent's bath and Kitchen Shop in Normal and an independent sales rep. She enjoyed painting and calligraphy. Her paintings and calligraphy have been juried and won awards throughout the United States and Canada. Nell's paintings have traveled with the International Sumi E Society to Japan, Taiwan and China. Her calligraphy has been shown in Seoul and Pusan, South Korea.

Nell is a member and past President of the Craven Arts Council and the Twin Rivers Artists Association. She is also a member of The National Sumi E Society of America.

Nell was a 31-year resident of Bloomington-Normal and a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington.