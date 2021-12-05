 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

90th birthday for Nell Usiak Maha

Nell Usiak Maha

NEW BERN, North Carolina — Nell Usiak Maha celebrated her 90th birthday with visits from her children.

Nell was born on Oct. 29, 1931 in Abilene, TX. She married Daniel K. Usiak on Jan. 25, 1954 in Dallas, TX. He passed away on Oct. 6, 1982. She married Arthur Maha on Sept. 29, 1991. He passed away on Sept. 26, 2000.

Nell is the mother of Daniel Usiak (Teri), Colorado Springs, CO; David Usiak, Bloomington; Andrea Usiak (Douglas Stearn), Rockville, MD; and Les Usiak (Jill), Normal. She also has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Nell was the manager of Kent's bath and Kitchen Shop in Normal and an independent sales rep. She enjoyed painting and calligraphy. Her paintings and calligraphy have been juried and won awards throughout the United States and Canada. Nell's paintings have traveled with the International Sumi E Society to Japan, Taiwan and China. Her calligraphy has been shown in Seoul and Pusan, South Korea. 

Nell is a member and past President of the Craven Arts Council and the Twin Rivers Artists Association. She is also a member of The National Sumi E Society of America. 

Nell was a 31-year resident of Bloomington-Normal and a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

90th birthday for Merwin Sutter

90th birthday for Merwin Sutter

HEYWORTH — Merwin Sutter of Heyworth will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner. Cards may be sent to 327 W. Poplar…

80th birthday for Dale Marshall

LeROY — Dale Marshall of LeRoy will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house hosted by his children from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Dale's re…

Mardis-Poletti

Mardis-Poletti

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Mardis and Michael Poletti, of Mesa, Arizona were married on Oct. 16, 2021 at the Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church in…

50th for Everett, Marsha Roe

50th for Everett, Marsha Roe

PONTIAC — Everett and Marsha Roe of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip planned for a later date.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News