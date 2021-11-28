90th birthday for Merwin Sutter

 Skip to main content
HEYWORTH — Merwin Sutter of Heyworth will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner. Cards may be sent to 327 W. Poplar St., Heyworth, 61745.

Merwin was born on Dec. 7, 1931 in Heyworth. He married Lois Sutter on July 18, 1953. They are the parents of Kathy (Larry) Harris, Heyworth; Julie (John) Graber, Heyworth; Pam (Corey) Schieler, Normal; and Greg (Amy) Sutter, Normal. They also have two grandchildren.

Merwin retired from GTE in 1988 and from LabCorp in 1996. He enjoys country music at the Legion in Heyworth and driving around in his Model A Ford that he and his son-in-law restored. He is also a member of Antique Car Club United Church of Heyworth.

