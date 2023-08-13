90th for Mary Lou Walter

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Lou Walter of Bloomington will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Birthday cards are welcome and can be sent to 1126 Colton Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701.

Mary was born on Aug. 13, 1933 in Tennessee. She married James M. Walter on Jan. 1, 1955. He passed away on Sept. 19, 2001.

She is the mother of Tina Walter, Bloomington; James Walter, Bloomington; Cheryl Trizzle, deceased; and Jamie Walter, deceased. She has one grandchild and six great-grandchildren.

She is retired from being a building service worker at Illinois State University.

Mary loves spending time with family, friends, and pets. She has a love of gardening, nature, and bird watching. She is an avid newspaper reader and enjoys word search puzzles. She always has a ready smile and laughter and stories to share.

Mary is also a lifelong member of Church of Christ.