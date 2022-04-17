 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

90th birthday for Mary E. Braden

Mary E. Braden

FORSYTH — Mary E. Braden of Forsyth will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open reception on Sunday, April 24 from 2-4 p.m. at Hickory Point Christian Village Clubhouse, 670 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth, IL 62535.

Mary was born on April 21, 1932 in Maroa, IL. She married Donald W. Braden on February 23, 1958. He passed away on October 3, 2012.

Mary's siblings include Alice Jordan of Argenta, IL. 

Mary is retired. She enjoys reading, bible study, puzzles, bingo and visiting with her friends. She was born, raised and lived most of her life in the Maroa area. She still has many friends in the Clinton and Bloomington area. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson-Gooding

Johnson-Gooding

BLOOMINGTON — Jennifer Johnson, of Nashville, Tennessee and Bill Gooding, of Atlanta, Georgia are engaged.

100th birthday for Bernadine Vogel

100th birthday for Bernadine Vogel

BLOOMINGTON — Bernadine M. Vogel of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a private celebration and card shower. Cards may be sen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News