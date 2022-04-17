90th birthday for Mary E. Braden

FORSYTH — Mary E. Braden of Forsyth will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open reception on Sunday, April 24 from 2-4 p.m. at Hickory Point Christian Village Clubhouse, 670 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth, IL 62535.

Mary was born on April 21, 1932 in Maroa, IL. She married Donald W. Braden on February 23, 1958. He passed away on October 3, 2012.

Mary is retired. She enjoys reading, bible study, puzzles, bingo and visiting with her friends. She was born, raised and lived most of her life in the Maroa area. She still has many friends in the Clinton and Bloomington area.