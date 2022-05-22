 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
90th birthday for Mary Ann Weber

Mary Ann Weber

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann Weber of Bloomington will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner at Luther Oaks in Bloomington. Cards may be sent to 601 Lutz Road #1201, Bloomington 61704.

Mary was born on May 20, 1932 in Bloomington. She married Duane E. Weber on February 2, 1952. He passed away on August 1, 2014.

Mary's siblings include Carol (Gerry) Hankes of Auburn, Alabama. 

Mary is the mother of Cathy Weber, Bloomington; Jan (Charles) Lyden, Normal; Lee (Ruth) Weber, Charlotte, NC; Laurie Hansen, Normal; Jeff (Jackie) Weber, Bloomington (deceased); and Angie Kern, Alexandria, VA. She also has 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Mary was a homemaker, a cashier at Casey's Garden Shop and a sales associate at Carson Pirie Scott. She enjoys button collecting, reading, drawing and painting.

