90th birthday for Louise Winterland

COLFAX — Louise Winterland of Colfax will celebrate her 90th birthday with a special family dinner.

She would greatly enjoy visits from friends as well as cards, which may be sent to 305 W. Cooper, Colfax, 61728.

Louise was born on Jan. 25, 1933 in Pontiac. She married Dale Winterland on Feb. 19, 1955. He passed away on Jan. 19, 2003.

Louise is the mother of Jack (Dee), Rick, Dennis (Amy), Jeff (Lisa), all of Colfax; and Susan (Dana) Coldren, Secor. She has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was a hardworking farm wife and homemaker. She is an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Colfax since her marriage, serving on the WELCA funeral dinner committee for many years.

Louise is a very friendly and enjoys visiting with people. She is a very gracious hostess and loves visitors and to receive cards.