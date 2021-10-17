 Skip to main content
90th birthday for Loretta Steil

Loretta Steil

NORMAL — Loretta Steil, formerly Loretta Alexander and Loretta Jarvis, of Normal will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 30 at College Park Christian Church, 116 N. Cottage Ave., Normal. 

Loretta was born on Oct. 28, 1931 in rural Bloomington. She has three children: Dale (Janet) Jarvis; Brian Jarvis; and Scott Jarvis. She also has five grandchildren. 

Loretta is the ninth child of ten total children. She has one surviving sibling, Julius Alexander. 

Loretta is a retired secretary. She enjoys sewing, crafts, riding horses and rollerskating. She also did volunteer work for several years. 

