90th birthday for Loretta Steil

NORMAL — Loretta Steil, formerly Loretta Alexander and Loretta Jarvis, of Normal will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at College Park Christian Church, 116 N. Cottage Ave., Normal.

Loretta was born on Oct. 28, 1931 in rural Bloomington. She has three children: Dale (Janet) Jarvis; Brian Jarvis; and Scott Jarvis. She also has five grandchildren.

Loretta is the ninth child of ten total children. She has one surviving sibling, Julius Alexander.

Loretta is a retired secretary. She enjoys sewing, crafts, riding horses and rollerskating. She also did volunteer work for several years.