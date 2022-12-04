90th birthday for Jerrell 'Jerry' Roberts

DOWNS — Jerrell “Jerry” Roberts of Downs celebrated his 90th birthday with a small open house at his home with family and friends on Dec. 3.

Jerrell was born on Dec. 3, 1932 in Saybrook, IL. Her married Bonnie Cronic on June 27, 1954. She passed away in February 2010.

Jerrell is the father of Tonya (Mark) Meins, Bloomington; and Russell Roberts, Downs. He has six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Jerrell is retired from Eureka Company. He is a member of LeRoy United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.