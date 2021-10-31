 Skip to main content
90th Birthday for Helen Guth

Helen Guth

NORMAL — Helen Guth of Normal will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner at The Ozark House Restaurant. Cards may be sent to 1009 Barton Drive, Normal.

Helen was born on Oct. 31, 1931 in Bloomington. She married Emerson Guth on Nov. 18, 1950. He passed away on Nov. 24, 1999.

Her children are Susan (Roger) Nichols, Normal; Carol (Greg) Shevokas, Xenia; Tom (Lori) Guth, Hudson; Sherri (John) Payne, Towanda; and Janice (Denver) Douglas, Fisher. She also has 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. 

Helen is one of five children. Her surviving siblings are Alice Woods, St. Charles; Faye (Jay) Patrick, Apple Valley, CA; Connie Richard, San Gabriel, CA; and Linda Richard, San Gabriel, CA.

Helen was a farm wife and is retired from USDA/ASCS.

