90th for Hazel Baker

PONTIAC — Hazel Baker of Pontiac and formerly of Arrowsmith will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering and card shower.

Cards can be sent to The Tjardes Health Center at Evenglow, 215 E. Washington St., Pontiac, IL 61764.

Hazel was born on June 15, 1933 in Minier, IL. She married Leonard Baker on Oct. 29, 1955. He passed away on Nov. 22, 1992.

She is the mother of David (Susan) Baker, Arrowsmith; Becky (Rob) Shoemaker, Ashkum; and Steven Baker, deceased. She has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Hazel operated a day care out of her home for several years and retired from the Asta Care Center of Colfax in December 2011 after 18 years of service.

She enjoys jigsaw puzzles, visiting with friends, and the activities at Evenglow.

She is a member of Arrowsmith Christian Church and it's Christain Women's Fellowship group, and the Arrowsmith American Legion Auxiliary.