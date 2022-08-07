 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
90th birthday for Darrel Kline

Darrel Kline

BLOOMINGTON — Darrel Kline of Bloomington celebrated his 90th birthday on July 23 will an open house at his daughter's home in Bloomington.

Darrel was born on July 22, 1932 in Divernon, IL. He married Norma Kline on Sept. 12, 1953. She passed away on Jan. 16, 2019. 

Darrel is the father of Deb (Mark Behrens) Kline, Denver, CO; Darrel (Maggie) Kline II, St. Louis, MO; Nancy (Jim) Mitchell, Suwanee, GA; and Jane (Don) Underwood, Bloomington. He also has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Darrel is a retired school business manager. He enjoys boating and woodworking. He is also a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

