86th birthday for James J. Gore

NORMAL — James J. Gore of Normal will celebrate his 86th birthday.

James was born on Dec. 5, 1936 in Belleville, IL. He married Marion Gore on Feb. 14, 1958. He had one sister, Deloris Hughes.

James is the father of Lisa, Bloomington; Susan (Kevin), Cape Coral, FL; and Melissa (James), Normal. He has six grandchildren.

James is retired from Insurance and as a deacon from Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington.

James enjoys spending time with family and grand dogs, traveling the world via YouTube, enjoying mocha frappuccinos, peanut butter malts and peanut butter cookies. He is also a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal.