80th birthday for Patricia E. Felan

Patricia E. Felan

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia E. Felan of Bloomington will celebrate her 80th birthday.

Patricia was born on Dec. 16, 1941 in Chicago. She married Ronald H. Felan on Sept. 8, 1962. He passed on Feb. 18, 1994.

Patricia's surviving siblings include Janice of Bloomingdale, IL.

Patricia is the mother of Tim Felan, Heyworth; and Joyce Felan-Catozza, St. Charles. She also has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Patricia is retired. She enjoys crossword puzzles and solitaire. She is a member of St. Luke's Union Church.

