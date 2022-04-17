80th birthday for Jo Ann Freeman

NORMAL — Jo Ann Freeman of Normal will celebrate her 80th birthday with a family dinner.

Jo Ann was born on April 21, 1942 in Louisville, KY. She married Bryan Freeman on Sept. 5, 1965.

Siblings include Kenny (Diana) Strange, Louisville, KY; Joyce (David) Smith, Columbus, IN; Cathy (Victor) Moseley, Eastview, KY; and Betty (Bill) Cissell, deceased.

Jo Ann and Bryan are the parents of Debbie (Mike) Pauken, Normal; and Lisa (Robert) Brown, Chadds Ford, PA. They also have four grandchildren: Taylor Pauken, Virginia Beach, VA; Bryan Pauken, New Orleans, LA; Alexia and Kya Brown, Chadds Ford, PA.

Jo Ann has worked at the American Printing House for the Blind, Admiral Corporation, Herrin Animal Hospital and Forget-Me-Not Flowers. But to her daughters, her most important job was the season she stayed home to raise them. They are eternally grateful for the sacrifices she made for them. There is no better nurturer than Jo Ann. She always puts others first.

Jo Ann enjoys bowling, ceramics, sewing (including infinite repair requests of her family members), mind puzzles, shopping trips with her dear friends and walking. She also enjoys taking her family on vacations.

Jo Ann is a member of First Presbyterian Church where she is an usher. She is also a member and acting historian of the Tripoley is Terrific Society.