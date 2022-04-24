80th birthday for Glen D. Hansen

FLANAGAN — Glen D. Hansen of Flanagan will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house on April 30 at Flanagan Community Hall from 2-4 p.m.

Glen was born on April 28, 1942. Glen is the father of David (Kathy) Hansen, Fondulac, WI; Angela (Chris) Worrell, Hendersonville, NC; and Glenda (Kirt) Goddard, Goodfield, IL. He also has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Glen's siblings include Dale Hansen of Mendota, IL and Ruth Hansen of Flanagan, IL.

Glen is retired from Calvert Johnson & Froelich Funeral Home. He enjoys riding motorcycles and visiting with friends. He is also a member of Flanagan Lions Club.