 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

80th birthday for Donald Armstrong

Donald Armstrong

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Armstrong of Bloomington will celebrate his 80th birthday.

Donald was born on Feb. 9, 1942 in Normal. He married Grethe Armstrong on Aug. 30, 1969. 

Surviving siblings include Richard Armstrong of Scottsdale, AZ.

Donald and Greth are the parents of Britta (Bruce) Armstrong-Mitchell, Bloomington; and Grant (Amy) Armstrong, Edwardsville. They also have four grandchildren.

Donald is an electrician. He enjoys golf, model trains, fishing, Cubs baseball and Bears football. 

Donald supports Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor. He is also a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Normal and has been a great helper to Santa around the community every Christmas.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

105th birthday for Edith Wilson

105th birthday for Edith Wilson

GRIDLEY — Edith Wilson of Gridley will celebrate her 105th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 801 N. Center St., Gridley, 61744.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News