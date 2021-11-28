80th birthday for Dale Marshall

LeROY — Dale Marshall of LeRoy will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house hosted by his children from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Dale's residence, 410 W. Cedar St., LeRoy.

Dale was born on Dec. 13, 1941 in DeKalb. He married Judith Elaine Anderson on Jan. 30, 1960. She passed away on April 30, 2018.

Dale's surviving siblings include Sue Stelling, DeKalb; and Kathi Peerboom, Rockford.

Dale is the father of Kimberly Marshall, Smyrna, TN; Stephanie (Bob) Bruning, LeRoy; Lynne (Jeff) Johnson, Sycamore; Patrick (Courtney) Marshall, DeKalb; Karen (Park) Allison, Milwaukee, WI; Sarah (Joe) Beck, Melissa, TX; and Andrew (Heather) Marshall, LeRoy. He also has 23 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Dale is a retired iron worker. He enjoys gardening, traveling and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul food bank. He is also a member of St. Mary's of Downs, Knights of Columbus and LeRoy Zoning Board.