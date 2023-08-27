75th for Jim, Eileen Robinson

PONTIAC — Jim and Eileen Robinson of Pontiac will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.

Jim and Eileen Willhoite were married on Aug. 29, 1948 in Pontiac.

They are the parents of Jeffrey (Joanne) Robinson, The Villages, FL; David (Linda) Robinson, The Villages, FL; one son deceased; and a special daughter, Paulette (Pat) Krippel, Pontiac. They have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He worked at the post office and she worked in nursing. They are both retired.