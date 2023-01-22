75th Anniversary for Wayne and Betty Miller

CARLOCK — Wayne and Betty Miller of Carlock will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 8615 E. 2250 North Road, Carlock.

Wayne and Betty Girtin were married on Jan. 31, 1948 at First Mennonite Church in Normal. The attendants were Dale Miller, Wayne's brother and Phyllis Girtin, Betty's sister.

Wayne and Betty are the parents of Linda (Ken) Oliver, deceased; Barb Karr, Carlock; Larry Miller, Carlock; and Randy (Renee) Miller, Hudson. They have 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Wayne was a farmer and Betty was a farmer's wife, both retiring in 2012.