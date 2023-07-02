70th for Richard, Patricia Cline

NORMAL — Richard and Patricia Cline of Normal will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Richard and Patricia Leathers were married on July 11, 1953 in LeRoy, IL. Their attendants were Loretta Alexander and Delmar Walden.

They are the parents of Rhonda Weishaar, Bloomington; Linda Wheat, Congerville; and Daryl Cline, Bloomington. They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was a general contractor and she worked in carpet sales. They are both retired.