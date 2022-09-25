 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
70th for Maxine and Warren Kauffmann

NORMAL — Warren and Maxine Kauffmann of Normal will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. 

They plan to celebrate during their traditional family gathering on Thanksgiving with their children and grandchildren. They attribute their many years of wonderful matrimony together to Jesus's free work of saving grace in their lives. 

Warren and Maxine Litweiler were married on Sept. 26, 1952 in Hopedale, IL. They are the parents of Joy (Lyle), LeRoy; Jane (David), Holly Springs, NC; Karen (Craig), Greenville, SC; and Lynn (Mark), Paso Robles, CA. They have 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Warren worked for the Pantagraph, retiring in 1995. Maxine worked at IAA Country Companies Insurance, retiring in 1992. 

