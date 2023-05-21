70th for Ken, Donna Mattingly

BLOOMINGTON — Ken and Donna Mattingly of Bloomington will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Mattingly and Donna Mitchell were married on on May 22, 1953 at the home of the bride's parents in Bloomington. Their attendants were Irene Graybeal and David McDaniel.

They are the parents of Ron (Jane) Mattingly, Bloomington; and Kathy (Bob) Genard, Bloomington. They have three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and two great-grandsons.

Donna worked at State Farm, retiring in 1996. Ken was a staff engineer for GTE in Dallas, TX, retiring in 1991.