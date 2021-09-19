70th for Duane, Margaret Haney

FAIRBURY — Duane and Margaret Haney of Fairbury celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Duane and Margaret Gentes were married on Sept. 16, 1951 in Chenoa, IL. They are the parents of Daryl (Barbara) Haney, Chenoa; Denise (Al) DiGianfilippo, Scottsdale, Arizona; and Carol (Scott) Stansbury, Chenoa. They also have nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A small gathering was held on Sept. 9, beginning at Chenoa Family restaurant, hosted by some of Duane's cousins. Joining them were Daryl and Barbara Haney; and Carol (Haney) Stansburg. They then traveled to Fairbury to visit Duane and Margaret outside their apartment at Fairview Estates. Later, they were also joined by Danielle (Jon) Gooding and the great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID, refreshments had to be enjoyed off of the property, but even though physically apart, together in spirit, they celebrated this wonderful milestone of 70 years of married life they have been blessed with. Cards, visits and phones calls are all welcomed. Cards may be sent to 203 E. Columbia, Apt. 13, Fairbury, IL 61739.

Duane is a retired farmer and Margaret is a retired Homemaker.