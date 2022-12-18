70th for Donald and Wyonna Forrest

FARMER CITY — Donald and Wyonna Forrest of Farmer City will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Donald and Wyonna Curtis were married on Dec. 23, 1952 at Bethel Church in Farmer City.

Donald and Wyonna are the parents of Donna (Russ) Cooper, Houston, TX; Greg (Janette) Forrest, Weldon; and Brenda (Billy) Miller, Delavan. They have nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Donald was a farmer, retiring in 1996. Donna was a homemaker.

Cards may be sent to Brenda Miller at 105 Heritage Lane, Delavan, IL 61734.