70th for Don and Marj Shubert

PONTIAC — Don and Marj Shubert of Pontiac will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Don and Marj DeGroodt were married on Aug. 17, 1952 at Eylar Methodist Church in Eylar, IL.

Don and Marj are the parents of Greg (Rebecca Morris) Shubert, Boulder, CO; Colette (Greg) Gourley; and Rod Shubert, deceased. They also have five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Don was a farmer, retiring in 1999. Marj was an elementary school teacher in the Prairie Central School District, retiring in 1993.

The couple lived within a mile Saunemin for 65 years and have lived in Pontiac for the past five years.