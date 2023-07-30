70th for Dallas, Yvonne Embry

MACKINAW — Dallas and Yvonne Embry of Mackinaw will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Dallas and Yvonne Miller were married on Aug. 15, 1953 in Ft. Hood, TX.

They are the parents of Bill (Diana) Embry; Pam Thierry; Mary (Mark) Dietrich; Jane (Joe) Thurmond, all of Mackinaw; and Alisa Lancaster, Bloomington. They have 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He worked for Caterprillar and she worked at the Mackinaw Township Library. They are both retired.