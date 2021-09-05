70th for Bob, Ann Hildebrand

GLEN ELLYN — Bob and Ann Hildebrand of Glen Ellyn will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Bob and Ann Ash were married on September 6, 1951 in Champaign-Urbana. They were both born in Deaconess Hospital in Lincoln two years apart and grew up in Logan County.

After Bob graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University and after a brief time with the Denver Bankers basketball team, he was recruited by General Electric to its three-year advanced management development program, which took Bob and Ann to various locations throughout the United States.

In 1964, they relocated to Chicago and settled in Glen Ellyn where they reside today. Bob finished his career as an officer at RR Donelley where he worked for 23 years, retiring in 1992. Ann, former 1947 Logan County Fair Queen, attended the University of Colorado and Illinois Wesleyan before completing her degree at North Central College in Naperville. She continued her education and received her master's degree while teaching school for Glen Ellyn District 41 for 22 years, retiring in 1989.

Bob and Ann have two children, Bob Hildebrand of Wheaton and Becky Vincens, deceased. They also have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.