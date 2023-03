65th for Norman, Delores Richard

NORMAL — Norman and Delores Richard of Normal celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Norman and Delores Hanover were married on March 14, 1958.

Norman and Delores are the parents of Karen (James) Rettick, Bloomington; and Brian (Lisa) Richard, Summerville, SC. They have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Norman and Delores are both retired.