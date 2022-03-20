 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
65th for Lyle and Barbara Day

Lyle and Barbara Day

BLOOMINGTON — Lyle and Barbara Day of Bloomington will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Lyle and Barbara Frederick were married on March 23, 1957 in Spruce Pine, Alabama. Their attendants were Joanne Harrison and Gary Day. 

Lyle and Barbara are the parents of Abbie (Jerry) Soltwedel, Bloomington; Kerry (Stacy) Day, Bloomington; and Lori (Dave, deceased) Fenemor, St. Louis, Missouri. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Lyle worked at State Farm, retiring in 1999. Barbara is a retired homemaker. 

