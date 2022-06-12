 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
65th for Leo and Anne Kiesewetter

NORMAL — Leo and Anne Kiesewetter of Normal celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 8, 2022 by enjoying each other's company.

Leo and Anne Wahrer were married on June 8, 1957 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview, IL. Their attendants were Joseph Kiesewetter and Carol Wahrer.

Leo and Anne are the parents of Julie (Doug) Carroll; Deborah (Alan) Bruton; Janice (Jerry) Kiesewetter-Erdman; David (Connie) Kiesewetter; John (Tamara) Kiesewetter; and Gregory (Grace) Kiesewetter. They also have 15 grandchildren (2 deceased) and five great-grandchildren.

Leo has a Master's Degree in Business Education. He was a teacher and department chairman of the business department at Illinois Central College. He has written and published six books, he was an accountant for a building contractor, a volunteer junior high basketball coach and co-athletic director for 21 years, and he served in the military from 1953 to 1955.

Anne has a Master's Degree in Art Education. She was an art teacher of special needs students. 

