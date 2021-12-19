 Skip to main content
65th for John, Joanne Maitland

BLOOMINGTON — John and Joanne Maitland of Bloomington celebrated their 65th anniversary in Florida with family.

John and Joanne Sieg were married on Dec. 19, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. 

John and Joanne are the parents of Jodi (Tom) Zook, Clayton, MO; John III (Terri), Bloomington; and Jay (Christine), Wentzville, MO.

They have eight grandchildren: Amanda (Adam) Hendricks; Dana (Justin) Gentile; Justin (Melissa) Maitland; Carly Zook; Samantha Zook; Abby (Justin) Slager; Lexie Maitland; and Kennedy Maitland. They also have six great-grandchildren: Bentley, Kinley, Clayton and Clyde Hendricks; and Jameson and Nash Maitland.

