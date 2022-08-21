65th for Jeanne and Charles Morris, Jr.

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanne and Charles Morris, Jr., of Bloomington will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Jeanne Brown and Charles were married on Aug. 18, 1957 in Charleston, SC. Their first attendant was Miriam DeLois Morris Fuller.

Charles and Jeanne are the parents of David Morris, Sr., Bloomington; and Lyn Morris, Bloomington. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Charles is an Emeriti College of Arts and Sciences, Hall of Fame at Illinois State University, retiring in 1995. Jeanne worked in the College of Education and is in the Hall of Fame at Illinois State University, retiring in 1995.