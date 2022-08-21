 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

65th for Jeanne and Charles Morris, Jr.

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanne and Charles Morris, Jr., of Bloomington will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Jeanne Brown and Charles were married on Aug. 18, 1957 in Charleston, SC. Their first attendant was Miriam DeLois Morris Fuller.

Charles and Jeanne are the parents of David Morris, Sr., Bloomington; and Lyn Morris, Bloomington. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Charles is an Emeriti College of Arts and Sciences, Hall of Fame at Illinois State University, retiring in 1995. Jeanne worked in the College of Education and is in the Hall of Fame at Illinois State University, retiring in 1995.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for David and Marilyn Musick

50th for David and Marilyn Musick

NORMAL — David and Marilyn Musick of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family and friends reception at the Double Tr…

Ferguson-Nieukirk

Ferguson-Nieukirk

NORMAL — Alison Kathleen Ferguson, of Normal and Timothy Ross Nieukirk, of Washington are engaged.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News