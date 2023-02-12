NORMAL — James and Marion Gore of Normal will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner, with daughters and grandchildren.

James and Marion Brem were married on Feb. 14, 1958 at Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Their first attendants were Carol Killion and Herman Piek. Their second attendants were Patsy McIntyre and Bill Riechoff.

James and Marion are the parents of Lisa Haas, Bloomington; Susan (Kevin) O'Reilly, Cape Coral, FL; and Melissa (James) Frank, Normal. They have six grandchildren.

James and Marion are both retired.