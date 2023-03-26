65th for James and Barbara Johnson

MINIER — James L. and Barbara Johnson of Minier will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

James L. and Barbara Brandt were married on March 29, 1958 in Lincoln, IL. Their first attendant was Joan Weihmeir Guilfoile and Dareyl Brown.

James and Barbara are the parents of Pamela (Gregory) Lee, of Bloomington; and Andrew, deceased. They have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

James worked at Caterpillar, retiring in 1992. Barbara was a secretary, retiring in 2000.