65th for Don and Joann Koth

LARGO, Florida — Don and Joann Koth of Largo, Florida will celebrate their 65th anniversary. The couple will have dinner at the Hilton on Clearwater Beach with their children and spouses as well as two other close couples.

Don and Joann Schroen were married on May 19, 1957 at the Zion Evangelical Church in Washington, IL. Their attendants were Gloria Franklin, maid of honor; and George Koth, best man.

Don and Joann are the parents of Doug (Cheryl) Koth, Bloomington; Dave (Kathy) Koth, Bloomington; and Susan (Todd) Schwingle, Branson West, MO. They also have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Don was a insurance agent and farmer, retiring in 1985. Joann is a retired nurse.

Don, a WWII veteran and Joann raised their children in Rushville, IL. After they sold the farm of 40 years, they moved to Bloomington and lived out at Crestwicke for a decade. They loved to golf.