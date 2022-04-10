 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
65th for Bill and Jacqueline Schwiderski

Bill and Jacqueline Schwiderski
Olivia Jacobs

BLOOMINGTON — Bill E. and Jacqueline "Kaye" (Hoskins) Schwiderski of Bloomington celebrated their 65th anniversary on March 28.

Bill and Kaye Hoskins were married on March 28, 1957 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lacon, IL.

Bill and Kaye are the parents of Shawn (Karen) Schwiderski, Bloomington; and Kris (Amy) Schwiderski, Jacksonville, IL. They also are blessed with six granddaughters: Paige, Katelyn and Morgan, of Bloomington and Hilly, Carly and Alexa of Jacksonville.

Bill retired after 34 years working at Verizon and Kaye retired from Illinois Farm Bureau.

A family dinner will be held to celebrate the anniversary.

