65th for Arthur and Delma Wilkinson

NORMAL — Arthur and Delma Wilkinson of Normal will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with family dinners in Missouri and Normal.
Arthur Wilkinson and Delma Wyatt were married on May 3, 1957 at Odessa First Baptist Church. They are the parents of Gayle (Mike) McCorkle of Normal and Karen Page of Hudson. They have four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Arthur worked for the State of Oregon Legislative Fiscal office as an Analyst and Delma worked as a non-profit administrator. They retired in 1994.