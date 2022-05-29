60th for Vern and Joan Shelton

BLOOMINGTON — Vern and Joan Shelton of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Vern and Joan Caho were married on June 2, 1962 at University United Methodist Church in Peoria. Their attendants were Kathy McCaddon and Charles Lindgren.

Vern and Joan are the parents of Michelle (Joe, deceased) Kaywood, Heyworth; and Kathleen (Roman) Tyrala, Metamora. They also have three grandchildren.

Vern was an Auto Underwriting Specialist at State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2000. Joan was an Elementary and Special Education Teacher, retiring in 1994.