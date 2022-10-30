60th for Thomas and Patricia Knudsen

60th for Thomas, Patricia Knudsen

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas A. and Patricia Knudsen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Thomas and Patricia Keck were married on Sept. 15, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris, IL.

They are the parents of Rebecca (Becky) Vern Kasher, Lisa Leipold and Matthew Knudsen. They have seven grandchildren (James Bradshaw deceased), five great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

They enjoy attending festivals, grandchildren and great-grandchildren events, and most of all spending time with family.

Tom retired after 29 years of service in the military in 1992. Pat retired from the Internal Revenue in 2004.