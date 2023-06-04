60th for Stan, Janice Weber

MINONK — Stan and Janice Weber of Minonk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends at their farm and a family trip to Wisconsin Dells.

Stan and Janice Reints were married on June 9, 1963 at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan, IL. Their attendants were John Osterman and Joyce Aggert.

They are the parents of Tom (Brenda) Weber, Brownstown, MI; John (Marla) Weber, Minonk; and Karen (Andy) Conrad, Normal. They have 11 grandchildrena and one great-grandchild.

Stan was a farmer, retiring in 2021. Janice was a bookkeeper at Good Samaritan Home, retiring in 2008.