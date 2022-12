ARMINGTON — Royce and Mary Gottschalk of Armington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Royce and Mary Lay were married on Dec. 16, 1962 at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal, IL.

Royce and Mary are the parents of Kristy (Brad), McLean; Robin (Mike), Deer Creek; and Tim (Holly), Armington. They have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Royce and Mary are both retired from farming.