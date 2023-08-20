NORMAL — Roy and Sue Willan of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Roy and Sue Walters were married on Aug. 23, 1963 at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal. The first attendant's names were Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Reel. The second attendant's names were Karen Walters (now Shelton), Kay Willan (now Essig), Tom Willan, Ron and Kennethy Mock, and Phillip Baker.

They are the parents of Jan Locke, Louisville, KY; Angie (Monte) Ashworth, Louisville, KY; Beth Chitwood, Indianapolis, IN; Stephanie (Dave) Hoover, Maryville, TN; and Steven (Allison) Willan, Fort Wayne, IN. They have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was a business manager for Calvary Baptist Church, retiring in 2009. She is a retired teacher.