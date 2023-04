60th for Ronald, Bonnie Grizzle

NORMAL — Ronald and Bonnie Grizzle of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Ron and Bonnie Condon were married on April 13, 1963 at First Christian Church in Bloomington.

They are the parents of David (Teresa Gibson), Downs; and Christine (Dan) Horner, Minier. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Ron and Bonnie are both retired.