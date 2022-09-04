 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
60th for Roger and Elaine Hodel

ROANOKE — Roger and Elaine Hodel of Roanoke celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Roger and Elaine Kempf were married on Aug. 26, 1962 in Eureka, IL. Their attendants were Eileen Ginzel Eckhoff and Myron Hodel.

Roger and Elaine are the parents of Marilyn (Jeff) McClure, Roanoke; and Dan (Justine) Hodel, Roanoke. They have eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Roger was a farmer and still enjoys helping his son on the farm, retiring in 2017. Elaine was a substitute teacher in several school districts, retiring in 2017. 

