60th for Richard, Janet Zich

NORMAL — Richard and Janet Zich of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Thanksgiving.

Richard and Janet Quimby were married on Oct. 7, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska. Their attendants were Patrick and Margaret Thomas.

Richard and Janet are the parents of Jennifer (Eric) Prestrud, Eagan, Minnesota; David (Julie) Zich, M.D., Western Springs; and Joel (Arden) Zich, St. Charles. They also have four grandchildren.

Richard was a Director of Research and Development at State Farm Fire Co., retiring in 1996. Janet worked at IAA, retiring in 1965.