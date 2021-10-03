 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

60th for Richard, Janet Zich

Richard, Janet Zich

NORMAL — Richard and Janet Zich of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Thanksgiving. 

Richard and Janet Quimby were married on Oct. 7, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska. Their attendants were Patrick and Margaret Thomas. 

Richard and Janet are the parents of Jennifer (Eric) Prestrud, Eagan, Minnesota; David (Julie) Zich, M.D., Western Springs; and Joel (Arden) Zich, St. Charles. They also have four grandchildren. 

Richard was a Director of Research and Development at State Farm Fire Co., retiring in 1996. Janet worked at IAA, retiring in 1965. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Bill, Gail Wilson

50th for Bill, Gail Wilson

BLOOMINGTON — Bill and Gail Wilson of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip next year.

Perry-Frey

Perry-Frey

BLOOMINGTON — Paige Perry and Logan Frey of Bloomington were married on Sept. 19, 2020 at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News