60th for Richard, Carol Brown

BLOOMINGTON — Richard and Carol Brown of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10.

Richard and Carol Hopkins were married on Sept. 8, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

They are the parents of Nancy (John) Covert, Hoover, AL; and Catherine (Michael) Kurecki, Forsyth; and Gary Brown, Normal. They have five grandchildren.

Dick worked at GTE, which became Verizon and retired after 48 years. Carol taught in Logan and McLean counties, retiring in 2002.

Since retirement they have enjoyed traveling, going to Alaska and Hawaii, touring England, Scotland, Wales, and taking cruises on the Rhine and Danube river.