60th for Michael and Jean Barkoviak

Michael, Jean Barkoviak

BLOOMINGTON — Michael and Jean Barkoviak celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal at St. Mary's Church in Bloomington on Oct. 9. They also celebrated with a dinner with their six children and their families that evening. 

Michael and Jean Walkenhorst were married on Oct. 14, 1961 at Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington. They are the parents of Michael Jeffrey Barkoviak, MD (Dustin Acre) O'Fallon; John (Bertie) Barkoviak, Normal; Joe (Beth) Barkoviak, Olathe, KS; Julie (Bob) Sawyers, Henderson, NV; and Jennifer Beddow (Barkoviak), (Derrick Phillips), Mahomet. They also have 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Michael is a retired freight agent from Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. Jean is a retired registered nurse from St. Joseph Medical Center. 

