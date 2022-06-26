 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
60th for Melvin and Carol Krueger

NORMAL — Melvin and Carol Krueger of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family and friends reunion. 

Melvin and Carol Neuleib were married on June 24, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Geneso. 

Melvin and Carol are the parents of Jeffrey (Sherrie) Krueger, Bloomington; Kristine Krueger, Normal; and Mark (Kerry) Krueger, Bettendorf, IA. They also have six grandchildren.

Melvin worked at Eisner/Jewel, retiring in 2003. Carol worked in the Registrar's Office at Illinois State University, retiring in 2004. 

