60th for Lawrence 'Shorty,' Joan Olson

Lawrence and Joan Butz were married on Sept. 2, 1963 in Belleville, IL.

They are the parents of Pam (Joe) Elliott, Wapella; Angie (Sean) Martin, Forsyth; Larry (Maria) Olson, Frisco, TX; Kurt (Erin) Olson, Bloomington; and Tim Olson, Winter Park, FL. They have 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.